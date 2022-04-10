Advertisement

Boca Burn Softball Tournament returns after two-year break

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
After a two-year break because of COVID-19, the Boca Raton Firefighter and Paramedic Benevolent Association host their annual Boca Burn Softball Tournament.

This year, they marked a major milestone, celebrating 40 years.

Over a dozen teams made up of fire departments and police agencies from across the state competed in the tournament.

The money raised at the event is donated to the Children’s Burn Foundation which aims to help kids abused and injured from significant trauma related to severe burns.

“We’ve done over $100,000 maybe closer to $200,000 that we’ve donated to them,” said Chris Carr, firefighter with Boca Raton Fire Rescue.

The Boca Raton Firefighter and Paramedic Benevolent Association said they are currently planning more events, similar to this tournament, in the future.

