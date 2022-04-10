Motorcyclist dies in crash near Boca Raton

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon near Boca Raton.

At 2:55 p.m. Dale Patrick Bard of Waterbury, Connecticut, 57, was traveling southbound on Highway 441 in Palm Beach County.

He attempted to turn left into the Sandalfoot Square Plaza and turned into the path of an oncoming van.

Bard was ejected from his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which struck the raised median.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

