Tiger Woods concludes worst Masters of his career

Tiger Woods waves to spectators on the 18th green after his final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tiger Woods has closed out the worst Masters performance of his professional career.

His second straight 78 Sunday left him at 13-over for the tournament.

Still, Woods considers this one of his greatest achievements in golf.

He played in his first real tournament since a car wreck 14 months ago left him with horrific leg injuries.

RELATED: Tiger Woods timeline: From last Masters win to Masters comeback

Woods started out with an electrifying 71, but he had nothing left in the tank for the weekend.

Woods is looking forward to getting back in the gym and building strength in his shattered right leg.

He didn't say where he's planning to play next.

