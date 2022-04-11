Advertisement

Child bitten by shark in Highland Beach, taken to hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A boy was treated for a shark bite Monday afternoon in Highland Beach, according to fire rescue officials.

Officials said the bite occurred at about 4 p.m. at 3300 S. Ocean Blvd.

The child, described as an adolescent, said he saw a small shark dart toward him as he stood in shallow water.

The shark bit the boy's right foot near his big toe before swimming away.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said paramedics bandaged the wound and transported him to Bethesda Hospital.

Officials did not release the condition of the child.

