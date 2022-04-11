Child bitten by shark in Highland Beach, taken to hospital

A boy was treated for a shark bite Monday afternoon in Highland Beach, according to fire rescue officials.

Officials said the bite occurred at about 4 p.m. at 3300 S. Ocean Blvd.

The child, described as an adolescent, said he saw a small shark dart toward him as he stood in shallow water.

DBFR responded to a shark bite at 4 p.m. at 3300 S. Ocean Blvd. An adolescent boy said he saw a small shark dart towards him as he stood in shallow water. It bit his right foot near his big toe before swimming away. Paramedics bandaged the wound and transported him to Bethesda. pic.twitter.com/fMWYZlh97K — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) April 11, 2022

The shark bit the boy's right foot near his big toe before swimming away.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said paramedics bandaged the wound and transported him to Bethesda Hospital.

Officials did not release the condition of the child.

This is the second person bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County in the last few weeks.

A fisherman was bitten by a shark off Lake Worth Beach on March 31.

Scripps Only Content 2022