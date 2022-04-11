Advertisement

Deadly shooting investigated in Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Southwest Ave. C Place.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said when deputies arrived at the scene they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

