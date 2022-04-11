Advertisement

Family of 1-year-old killed in West Palm Beach shooting seeks justice

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The family of a 1-year-old boy who was shot and killed in West Palm Beach last week is seeking justice for his death.

Patrikia Robinson is hurting and filled with grief over the shooting death of her nephew, Kaleb Watson.

"He’s an energetic, happy baby that was taken," Robinson said. "His mom and dad is hurting. Y’all took their only child."

Robinson said Kaleb was known for his infectious smile that could light up a room.

"We’re still trying to wrap our hands around why," Robinson said.

Robinson and Kaleb’s grandmother are now forced to live without that smile all because of a senseless shooting that remains under investigation but hasn't produced any arrests.

"Y’all took something I will never ever see again. It should’ve been me and not him," said Francis Robinson, Kaleb's grandmother.

Police said Kaleb was in his car seat with his mom and dad sitting up front last Thursday when someone came up and fired several shots and ran away.

One of the bullets hit baby Kaleb. He died the next morning at the hospital. His mom was grazed by a bullet and survived.

"We’re not sleeping, we’re not eating. We’re trying to get justice served. We’re hurt," Patrikia Robinson said.

Kaleb's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

West Palm Beach police are now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

On Friday, Kaleb's family invoked Marsy's Law and police could no longer provide information about the investigation. Out of respect for the trauma the family is suffering, we decided not to use the child's picture and name.

On Monday, the family has asked us to use the child's picture and we are complying with their wishes. Marsy's Law is still in effect with this case.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Funeral services were held for the teen who died at an Orlando amusement park.
Funeral services held for Tyre Sampson, teen killed on free-fall ride in Orlando
Missing 15-year-old Port St. Lucie girl found safe
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor

Latest News

Missing 15-year-old Port St. Lucie girl found safe
Child bitten by shark in Highland Beach, taken to hospital
Parkland families attend White House event on 'ghost guns'
Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, right, and Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson,...
Fla. Legislature gives up, asks DeSantis for congressional map