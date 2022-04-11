List of road, dock closures for SunFest 2022

For the first time in three years, SunFest will be back in downtown West Palm Beach later this month.

The annual music and arts festival has been canceled for the last two years because of the pandemic.

SunFest is scheduled to take place along the downtown waterfront from April 28 to May 1.

🚦 SunFest 2022 Road and Dock Closures to Begin 4/20

The following downtown road and dock closures will begin April 20:

Flagler Drive between Lakeview Avenue and Banyan Boulevard – closed, Wednesday, April 20, 9 a.m. through Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Narcissus Avenue between Evernia Street and Datura Street- closed, Wednesday, April 20, 9 a.m. through Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m.

North Clematis Street between Lantana Avenue and Flagler Drive – closed, Wednesday, April 20, 9 a.m. through Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Evernia Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive – closed, with limited access from Olive Avenue, Wednesday, April 20, 9 a.m. through Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m.

South Clematis Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive – limited access, no access to Flagler Drive Wednesday, April 20, 9 a.m. through Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Datura Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive - limited access, no access to Flagler Drive Wednesday, April 20, 9 a.m. through Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Fern Street between Olive Avenue and Flagler Drive - limited access, no access to Flagler Drive Wednesday, April 20, 9 a.m. through Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Northbound and southbound Australian Avenue to westbound Okeechobee Boulevard – closed Sunday, May 1, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Clematis Street Docks – closed Thursday, April 21, 6 p.m. through Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Fern Street Dock - closed Thursday, April 21, 6 p.m. through Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m.

