Matlz Theatre welcome an audience with major improvements

The Maltz Theatre in Jupiter welcomed an audience back for the first time in two years.

Just days before the theatre planned to close for renovations, it was forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Executive Director Andrew Kato said they crammed two phases of renovations into one. 24 months later they opened their doors with massive improvements.

"It was a real celebration," Kato said. "We've had a wonderful time coming back."

The theatre once had just one stage and little space for performers to rehearse and get ready for shows. With the renovations, they now have two stages, 6 dressing rooms and 6 rehearsal rooms.

The largest of the 6 rehearsal rooms is located on the 3rd story, with a stunning view of Jupiter.

"Instead of inviting people from New York to work in what was the kitchen of the Burt Reynolds Theatre where there were no windows, now they have panoramic views of Jupiter on the third floor. Two of the sides are full glass looking out," Kato said. "So, I think in many ways we're honoring the people coming down here to do their work."

Kato said several projects are also still in the works, including the Goldner Conservatory and a new dining experience, both of which are expected to open in the next couple years. The opening date is dependent on fundraising. Kato says they are seeking donations. Click here to donate.

The Burt Reynolds statue once called the theatre home when it was first built in 1979. However, the statue was removed from the site in 1997. In an effort to preserve the history of the theatre, Kato has moved the statue back to its forever home. It can be seen at the front of the property.

The Maltz Theatre season will open October 25 with Jersy Boys.

