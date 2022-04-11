Motorcyclist, 17, killed in crash near Boca Raton

A 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a crash with another vehicle west of Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck occurred at 3:03 p.m. near The Oaks at Boca Raton subdivision, on State Road 7 and Bridgebrook Drive just north of Clint Moore Boulevard.

The crash closed U.S. 441/State Road 7 for a few hours, but the road has since reopened.

PBSO identified the victim as a male teen, and the family has enacted Marsy's Law to protect the identity.

A 79-year-old resident of the Oaks community was driving a 2020 Audi SUV west on Bridgebrook Drive, preparing to turn south onto U.S. 441/State Road 7.

The 2009 Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left lane on U.S. 441/State Road 7.

PBSO said the driver of the Audi violated the motorcyclist's right of way and entered the roadway, causing the collision.

The motorcyclist struck the vehicle and the rider was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office report said charges are pending in the case.

