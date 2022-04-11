Advertisement

Motorcyclist, 17, killed in crash near Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a crash with another vehicle in West Boca, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck occurred at 3:03 p.m. near The Oaks at Boca Raton subdivision, on State Road 7 and Bridgebrook Drive just north of Clint Moore Boulevard.

The crash closed U.S. 441/State Road 7 for a few hours, but the road has since reopened.

PBSO identified the victim as a male teen and the family has enated Marsy's Law to protect the identity.

A 79-year-old resident of the Oaks was driving a 2020 Audi SUV northbound in the left lane on U.S. 441/SR 7 The 2009 Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Bridebook Drive preparing to turn south onto 441/SR 7. PBSO says the driver of the Audi violated the motorcyclist's right of way and entered the roadway, causing the collision.

The motorcyclist struck the vehicle and the rider was ejected. He was pronounced deceased on the scene

