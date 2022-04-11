Motorcyclist killed after crash near Boca Raton
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A motorcyclist was killed Monday after a crash with another vehicle near Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The wreck occurred at about 4 p.m. near The Oaks at Boca Raton, just south of Clint Moore Boulevard.
The crash closed State Road 7 earlier in the day, but the road has since reopened.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No other details were immediately available.
