Motorcyclist killed after crash near Boca Raton

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after a crash with another vehicle near Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck occurred at about 4 p.m. near The Oaks at Boca Raton, just south of Clint Moore Boulevard.

The crash closed State Road 7 earlier in the day, but the road has since reopened.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

