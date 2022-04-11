Advertisement

Parkland families attend White House event on 'ghost guns'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Several Parkland parents were at the White House on Monday as President Joe Biden took aim at "ghost guns," privately made firearms without serial numbers.

Among the crowd at the Rose Garden event were Fred Guttenberg and Manuel Oliver, who both lost children during the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Oliver tweeted that he was wearing the shoes that his son was going to wear to his prom in 2018 before he was killed.

They were joined by other victims of gun violence, including a survivor of a high school shooting in Santa Clarita, California, in 2019.

That high school shooting was done with a "ghost gun," a firearm made in a mail-order kit and without any traceable serial number.

Biden said from now on "ghost guns" will have to have serial numbers.

"The NRA called this rule extreme. Let me ask, is it extreme to protect police officers? Is it extreme to protect our children? Is it extreme to keep guns out of the hands of people who couldn't pass a background check?" Biden asked at Monday's event.

"Ghost guns" are not illegal in Florida, and one gun store manager said they’re not hard to get and build.

"Not difficult [to build] but finicky. It takes time and effort to get it done and working properly," the gun store manager said.

But Biden said his administration will work to crack down on their use in the U.S.

