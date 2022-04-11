Advertisement

Port St. Lucie police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who never showed up to school Monday morning.

Police said Saige Stiles was last seen walking to school in the area of Southwest Darwin Boulevard and Southwest Belmont Circle, but never arrived at Treasure Coast High School.

According to police, Stiles is considered "missing and endangered."

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed multiple police cruisers and yellow caution tape blocking off a large wooded area on Southwest Tulip Boulevard. There are also several evidence markers on the ground, along with K9s searching and a crime scene van at the scene.

The area where Stiles vanished is heavily residential with patches of woods.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

Chopper 5 video of missing Port. St. Lucie girl search

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is involved in the search, using a helicopter to survey the area.

Police said Stiles is 5'5", weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray, long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

REPORT FROM SCENE:

