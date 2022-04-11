Advertisement

Video shows man toss Molotov cocktails at Fort Pierce home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police are looking for a man who threw two Molotov cocktails at a Fort Pierce home on Sunday morning, causing a fire and explosion.

Video of the brazen attack was posted on the department's Facebook page.

Police said officers responded to the home, located at 1200 block of Avenue L, at 11:40 a.m.

Investigations said after the attacker tossed the homemade bomb at the front of a window, he ran to the side of the house and threw another bottle over the roof.

WATCH: Man throws Molotov cocktails at home

Video shows man toss Molotov cocktails at Fort Pierce home

Video shows large flames coming from the window of the home after the attack.

Shortly afterward, the man fled from the scene, heading eastbound on Avenue L.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the attack.

Contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at (772)467-6905 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477 if you can help in the case.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Funeral services were held for the teen who died at an Orlando amusement park.
Funeral services held for Tyre Sampson, teen killed on free-fall ride in Orlando
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
Suspect guilty after twins found burned along Beeline Highway

Latest News

Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, right, and Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson,...
Fla. Legislature gives up, asks DeSantis for congressional map
Deadly shooting investigated in Belle Glade
List of road, dock closures for SunFest 2022
Palm Beach County high school students can file your taxes