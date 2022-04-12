Fla. man accused of masturbating, exposing self on flight to Boston

A Florida man is accused of masturbating and exposing his genitals to a 21-year-old woman seated next to him on a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Boston, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said.

Donald Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, was arrested Sunday morning at Boston Logan International Airport. He is charged with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, Robinson masturbated and exposed his penis to the woman during Friday's flight.

The criminal complaint said Robinson then placed his hand on the woman's thigh without her consent.

Shortly after takeoff, the woman recorded a 24-second video showing Robinson fondling himself through his pants, prosecutors allege. A short time later, they said, the woman looked over and saw Robinson's genitals.

MORE: Man charged with battery after assaulting airline employee | Woman accused of punching airline employee

About five minutes before landing, Robinson put his hand on the woman's thigh, prosecutors claim. When the woman asked Robinson why he was touching her, he removed his hand and looked out the window, prosecutors said.

The woman got the attention of another passenger on the plane and displayed a message on her phone that read, "Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating."

Although the woman tried to inform a flight attendant about it, she wasn't able to point him out because the deplaning process had already begun, but surveillance video showed Robinson repeatedly looking back in the direction from which he came while on his way to the baggage carousel level, prosecutors said.

Scripps Only Content 2022