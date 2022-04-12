Advertisement

Florida fair worker hospitalized after becoming trapped in ride

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A Florida fair worker had to be hospitalized after being trapped in a ride.

Officials say Davontai Lee, 28, was trying to retrieve someone's hat and was caught in the ride due to bad timing.

Lee was wedged between two parts of the ride for about 15 minutes before he was rushed to the hospital. His current condition has not been released.

The ride is still up at the Clay County Fair because there were no problems with the function of the ride.

Just last month a 14-year-old fell to his death at an Orlando amusement park. Tyre Sampson was visiting Central Florida with his friend's family, when he fell from a free fall ride at ICON Park.

