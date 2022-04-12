Martin County school hosts mock crash to warn students of drunk driving

Each year, law enforcement agencies and safety advocates see a spike in crashes with teen drivers.

The time period after prom and graduation heading into summer is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers, according to Safety4Life Foundation.

To help pump the brakes on drunk and distracted driving, the organization is hosted a mock crash at South Fork High School in Martin County.

During the simulation, juniors and seniors were able to see a crashed car and first responders taking care of patients.

A trauma helicopter also landed on the football field.

"Over and over again, we've heard the feedback that, 'I saw that crash reenactment and it stayed with me and I've never drank and drove, and I've never driven impaired, I don't text and drive,' and that's our goal," said Tara Applebaum, Executive Director.

This is the first year the Safety4Life Foundation has visited a Martin County school.

For over 20 years, the organization has put on mock crashes for thousands of students in Palm Beach County.

