Palm Beach County commissioners debate affordable housing plan

Housing and the increased rent costs took center stage at Tuesday's weekly Palm Beach County Commission meeting.

Commissioners discussed a $200 million bond program that would create 20,000 units over a 10-year period, equating to an average subsidy of $10,000 per unit.

Representatives from the Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County outlined and advocated for the plan at Tuesday's meeting.

Not all of the commissioners currently support the plan, including Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who shared her concerns about the increased tax burden and inflation costs many residents are currently facing.

"We're hitting the very people who we're trying to help the hardest," McKinlay said. "I don't want to tie the hands of staff right now for the next six months to work on putting together a program to go put out for a referendum, and then if that passes then it's going to take them another six months to 12 months to write the rules on how to distribute the funding."

=The supervisor of elections requires the ballot language for voters to be submitted 95 days before a scheduled election. So, the deadline before the primary election on Aug. 23 would be May 20.

For the general election on Nov. 8, the deadline would be Aug. 5.

Commissioners did not vote on the plan Tuesday and decided to discuss the issue at a further date.

