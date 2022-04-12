Palm Beach Gardens police investigating hit-and-run crash

Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one woman injured on the afternoon of April 5.

It happened in the 9800 block of Alternate A1A, which is where the Promenade Plaza is located.

Police have not released any further details. Detectives only said they are actively investigating the case and are looking into whether the incident involved road rage.

Orange markings are still on the street and sidewalk where the traffic incident ended up.

According to Dr. Debbie Goodman, a professor of criminal justice at St. Thomas University, this type of scale and scope of crime is very high.

“We are looking at a significant uptick from the 2020 calendar year to the present. On our Florida roadways alone, we’re looking at double digits, a 31% increase," Goodman said.

Goodman added there are a lot of variables to consider why drivers become so aggressive. She said the uptick in incidents started after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of this, the day-to-day stress and strain, is enough for some people to literally just lose their ability to think rationally. We don’t want to excuse it by any stretch, but certainly part of today’s conversation as we want our citizens to be aware that this is very dangerous. We do not want to engage that has to be the message," Goodman said. "Do not engage in rage. You know simple things that are reminders that we are on a city street, we are on a highway in our vehicle to get safely to a destination. Not to be involved in any type of verbal altercation or the more horrific a physical one."

Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle involved and there are no arrests made. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, is asked to call Palm Beach Gardens police.

