WPTV participates in Media Career Fair at Broward College

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Over 100 students from various universities and media professionals attended the the National Association of Black Journalists South Florida Chapter's Media Career Fair and Workshops.

WPTV Reporter Kamrel Eppinger and WSFL News Director Nicole Wolfe were panelists at the event, which was held Saturday at Broward College's Miramar West Campus.

The event was free for students and $10 for professionals.

During the workshops, attendees learned about how to break into the journalism business, what managers look for in hiring entry-level employees and interns, and the steps to take if you're interested in sports, entertainment and blogging.

Following each media workshop, students and professionals met with recruiters from local, major TV stations, radio stations, and print media outlets.

WPTV was among 22 organizations represented from all three counties— Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

NABJ-South Florida, is an organization dedicated to helping journalists build stronger networks, facilitate career growth, and maintain the highest standards of excellence in the profession of journalism.

To learn more about NABJ-South Florida, click here .

