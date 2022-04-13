Advertisement

2 defendants found not guilty in 2016 killing of teen

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two men were found not guilty Tuesday in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old girl more than five years ago.

Makayla Dennard was gunned down while standing in a driveway along West 36th Street in Riviera Beach on Dec. 23, 2016.

Three teens, including Walter Brooms and Torrance Smith, were arrested in March 2017 in connection with the killing.

Smith was 19 years old when he was arrested. Brooms was 17 years old but later charged as an adult.

Makayla Dennard was killed in Riviera Beach in 2016.
Makayla Dennard was killed in Riviera Beach in 2016.

Brooms and Smith were both charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the case.

However, a jury found both men not guilty on both counts Tuesday.

A third defendant, Tiyone Samuels, is scheduled to go on trial June 27.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Motorcyclist, 17, killed in crash near Boca Raton
Florida fair worker hospitalized after becoming trapped in ride
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Guardian Angels on a streak of finding runaways
Man, 19, arrested in shooting of dog near Jupiter
Crist outlines plan to win Democratic nomination for governor
In this photo taken July 26, 2010, a rescued rabbit feeds at The Bunny Bunch, a rabbit shelter...
Deerfield Beach vet warns rabbit owners to vaccinate against new disease