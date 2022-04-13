Fatal shooting investigated in West Palm Beach
Apr. 13, 2022
One person was killed after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach.
Police said the shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eighth St.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a heavy police presence with crime tape and multiple officers at the scene.
Investigators said the gunman fled the scene in a car after the shooting. However, the police have not given a description of the vehicle.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No others details were immediately available.
