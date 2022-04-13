Advertisement

Fatal shooting investigated in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
One person was killed after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eighth St.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a heavy police presence with crime tape and multiple officers at the scene.

Police investigate a deadly shooting in West Palm Beach on April 13, 2022.
Investigators said the gunman fled the scene in a car after the shooting. However, the police have not given a description of the vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No others details were immediately available.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.

