Advertisement

Judge upholds Florida's 24-hour wait period for abortion

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Women will have to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion under a ruling by a Florida judge in a nearly seven-year battle over the waiting period.

Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey in Tallahassee tossed out a lawsuit filed on behalf of a Gainesville women’s clinic, saying other medical procedures have a similar waiting period and other important decisions like getting married, getting divorced and buying a gun have longer waiting periods.

“Twenty-four hours is the minimum time needed to sleep on such an important decision,” Judge Dempsey wrote.

The waiting period goes into effect once Dempsey signs one additional piece of paperwork.

Dempsey also added that exceptions for the life of a mother, documented cases of rape and incest, and victims of domestic violence and human traffic support the constitutionality of the law.

“Twenty-four hours is the minimum time needed to sleep on such an important decision,” Judge Dempsey wrote.

The waiting period goes into effect once Dempsey signs one additional piece of paperwork.

Dempsey also added that exceptions for the life of a mother, documented cases of rape and incest, and victims of domestic violence and human traffic support the constitutionality of the law.

The state Supreme Court quickly put the injunction back in place while the case continued.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Motorcyclist, 17, killed in crash near Boca Raton
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Florida fair worker hospitalized after becoming trapped in ride
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Missing 15-year-old Port St. Lucie girl found safe

Latest News

Guardian Angels on a streak of finding runaways
Man, 19, arrested in shooting of dog near Jupiter
2 defendants found not guilty in 2016 killing of teen
Crist outlines plan to win Democratic nomination for governor