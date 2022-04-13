Advertisement

Jupiter double murder unsolved after 10 years

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A double murder shook the lives of a Hobe Sound family, and a decade later they are still seeking answers.

Wednesday marks 10 years since Theodore (Teddy) Donohue and Samantha McKenna were found dead in a parked car. The car was found at the far end of the 6600 block of Fourth Street in Limestone Creek. Both Donohue and McKenna had been shot several times.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the case is still open, but there are no suspects or new information.

Robertha Donohue said not a day goes by she doesn't think about her son, and she wants answers.

"If anyone knows they need to come forward," Robertha said. "The bodies were badly mangled to tell how old, they couldn't even tell how old they were. That's how bad they left them."

Robertha said the last 10 years have been difficult for and her son's 6 children. She said she knows she can't bring him back, but she does want justice.

"I've had to do this myself, go to them, talk to them, call them, do all that, because nothing's happening. And I don't know why I can't get satisfaction for my son and grandchildren."

The events leading up to the shooting are unclear, as is a motive. But Robertha believes justice could be served with the help of the community, and she's asking anyone with information to come forward.

PBSO recently raised the reward for information from $1,000 to $3,000 as they work to solve the case.

If you have any information, call Palm Beach Crime Stopper at1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

