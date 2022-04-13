Advertisement

Lake Worth Beach teenager Alexa Pano turning pro

Alexa Pano reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Alexa Pano is turning professional.

The 17-year-old Lake Worth Beach golfer announced Tuesday on social media that she is pursuing a professional career in the sport.

Pano, ranked No. 64 among the world's amateur golfers, recently competed on the same greens as some of the greatest golfers to ever live, playing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur earlier this month.

When she was 7 years old, Pano was featured in the documentary movie "The Short Game." In the film, Pano said she wanted to be the first woman to play in a tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, which is home to the Masters.

Mission accomplished. She made her first cut in three tries two weeks ago.

Pano said she will make her LPGA debut at next week's Copper Rock Championship in Utah.

