Loxahatchee nurse with eggs from 50 chickens saving money at grocery store

Inflation is affecting our grocery bills and with Easter coming up, finding affordable eggs is challenging. However, friends are turning to a Loxahatchee woman to help their bottom line.

Every morning, Kim Bass checks on her dozens of chickens and they each have a name.

"That's Uno, because he's the only one that hatched,” said Bass. “We hatched him and his daddy over there is Willie Nelson."

Some call Bass the "chicken whisperer."

"A few years ago, my father-in-law always had them for a long time," she said. "I thought it would be fun and it would be great for the grandkids to have like little baby chickens to learn the process of how they grow."

But having a farm of chickens has turned into friends asking to buy eggs. The cost to buy eggs is up compared to last year.

"I supply my close friends and my family with eggs,” said Bass. “But if I get too many, I sell them to other friends and that's been happening lately. And everybody at my job has been asking me for them."

Bass, however, does not sell eggs to the general public.

"The eggs are organic, and free range, my chickens are outside every day, so they are really healthy” she said. “They actually don't look like the store-bought eggs."

Bass says the farm-fresh eggs also taste different from eggs found in the grocery store.

"People ask me all of the time, the eggs are all different colors, do they taste different,” she said. “To me they don't taste different from each other, they definitely taste different from the store-bought eggs."

Bass also grows vegetables for her family and her friends say they want to do the same.

"They want to move out to the country, so that they can grow their own things,” she said. “We actually have a garden as well, and our kids grow their own things in their yard even though they live in town they still do that."

