Martin County deputies searching for suspect in violent convenience store robbery

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are actively looking for someone they said violently robbed a Stuart convenience store.

Detectives said a masked white or light-skinned man entered the Step In Food store on Cove Rd. Monday night with a knife.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office shows the man walk directly towards the counter and immediately wrap his arm around the store clerk with a knife.

He then demands the store clerk open the cash register and begins taking money.

Deputies said before the man left the store, he threw the store clerk to the ground.

The store clerk was not seriously injured.

Detectives said the suspect fled on foot towards SE Driftwood Ave.

It's unclear at this time how much money was stolen.

Detectives with MCSO said this now marks the third convenience store robbery in the last six months.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.

