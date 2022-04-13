Advertisement

Martin County deputies searching for suspect in violent convenience store robbery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are actively looking for someone they said violently robbed a Stuart convenience store.

Detectives said a masked white or light-skinned man entered the Step In Food store on Cove Rd. Monday night with a knife.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office shows the man walk directly towards the counter and immediately wrap his arm around the store clerk with a knife.

He then demands the store clerk open the cash register and begins taking money.

Deputies said before the man left the store, he threw the store clerk to the ground.

The store clerk was not seriously injured.

Detectives said the suspect fled on foot towards SE Driftwood Ave.

It's unclear at this time how much money was stolen.

Detectives with MCSO said this now marks the third convenience store robbery in the last six months.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Motorcyclist, 17, killed in crash near Boca Raton
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Florida fair worker hospitalized after becoming trapped in ride
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Missing 15-year-old Port St. Lucie girl found safe

Latest News

Jupiter double murder unsolved after 10 years
Judge upholds Florida's 24-hour wait period for abortion
Guardian Angels on a streak of finding runaways
Man, 19, arrested in shooting of dog near Jupiter