Teen shot near John I. Leonard HS in Greenacres
A teenage boy was taken to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday afternoon near John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4900 block of 10th Avenue North in a parking lot.
Deputies arrived and located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
A doctor and a nurse from a nearby medical center attended to the wounded boy until paramedics arrived.
The teenage victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The school was put on a code yellow lockdown, which was lifted just before 4:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office has not released any information about the motive or gunman.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
