Advertisement

Tequesta building evacuated, deemed unsafe for residents

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A three-story Tequesta residential building has been evacuated and deemed unsafe for residents by a building official, village authorities said Wednesday.

A Tequesta building official was alerted to the property, located at 200 Waterway Road, by an engineer working on a nearby project.

During a visual inspection with the Village of Tequesta's fire chief, the official said columns in the building showed significant deterioration and cracking, and the property was deemed unsafe for residents.

A residential building at 200 Waterway Road in Tequesta that's been deemed unsafe, April 13,...
A residential building at 200 Waterway Road in Tequesta that's been deemed unsafe, April 13, 2022.

Residents were evacuated and won't be allowed to return until the necessary repairs are completed and the property is inspected and declared safe by a structural engineer, village officials said.

"While it is unfortunate that residents are being displaced and relocated, we are extremely grateful to the quick response of our Building, Fire, and Police Departments," Tequesta Mayor Molly Young said in a news release. "Our main priority is to ensure the safety of our residents."

The property's homeowners' association has hired a local company to stabilize the building and repair the issues of concern. It's unclear how long the work will take.

Until then, the HOA is helping residents with their relocation needs.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Motorcyclist, 17, killed in crash near Boca Raton
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Florida fair worker hospitalized after becoming trapped in ride
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried attends the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at...
Comedian, South Florida resident Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Latest News

Fatal shooting investigated in West Palm Beach
Woman says occult made her kill fiancé and mother, arrest report states
Alexa Pano reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Augusta...
Lake Worth Beach teenager Alexa Pano turning pro
School board to discuss 'Parental Rights In Education' law