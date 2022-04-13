Woman says occult made her kill fiancé and mother, arrest report states

A Palm Beach Gardens woman told police she shot and killed her fiancé and mother because the occult made her do it, according to a newly released arrest report.

Alexandra Cupolo, 27, is under arrest for two counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

According to Cupolo's arrest report, Palm Beach Gardens police officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Arbor Crest Way on Tuesday for a welfare check after a resident, Andrew Sturm, 40, an emergency room physician, didn't show up for work at 7 a.m.

A neighbor told officers he had heard three gunshots at 3:30 a.m.

While searching outside the home, officers looked through a side window and saw a woman — later identified as Cupolo — lying in bed. The officers knocked but didn't get an answer, so fearing for Cupolo's safety, they entered the home.

Police said they found two bodies on the floor in a bedroom/office. The victims were identified as Sturm, Cupolo's fiancé, and Jacqueline Cupolo, the suspect's mother.

Officers said Alexandra Cupolo was lying in bed and was "in and out of consciousness."

"The occult made me do this, it was self-defense," Cupolo told officers, according to the arrest report.

Cupolo was taken to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, where she later told detectives "I shot my mom, and then I shot Andrew," the arrest report stated.

When detectives asked why Cupolo shot them, she said because "my mom is a b****, so I shot her," adding that she shot Sturm "because he was standing next to [Jacqueline Cupolo]," according to the arrest report.

"It's alright, he's at peace," Cupolo then told police.

Officers executed a search warrant on the home and found a note in the kitchen which read "it was self-defense" and "the occult were messing with me. Don't believe anything bad. I am telling the truth," the arrest report said.

The note also gave instructions for how to care for the dogs in home.

Included with the note was a manila envelope that contained Cupolo's Last Will and Testament and Living Will.

Police said they found a Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun on an end table in a bedroom, six bullet casings throughout the home, and a bullet hole in the bedroom wall.

According to her arrest report, Cupolo told detectives she fired a test shot in the bedroom because "she has never shot a gun before and wanted to test it before she used it."

Sturm was affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach, which released the following statement to WPTV about his death:

"HCA Florida JFK North Hospital's colleagues are heartbroken to learn about the passing of Dr. Sturm. He was a beloved member of our medical staff for the past six years and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time. We have resources available at the hospital for colleagues in need of support."

Cupolo is still at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center but will eventually be booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on the two first-degree murder charges.

Scripps Only Content 2022