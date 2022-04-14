Chief Adderley meets with residents living on the north end

Inside the De George Boys and Girls Club on Pinewood Avenue, West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley is holding one of his monthly meetings.

The crowd is small, but their concerns are plenty.

"Every time they pull up it scatters, the crime scatters, the drug dealers scatter, the prostitutes scatter, all the illegal drinking scatters," one woman said.

Another resident was looking for direction.

"You see the people come here. We come every month means they're concerned means they want something different," she said.

Another was concerned about speeding.

"People are speeding constantly, constantly, even on Broadway constantly," he said.

The folks living in the north end are frustrated.

"Our biggest issue is more policemen. can't stop a bullet but it can control some of the quality-of-life issues that we're having," Denise Smith-Barnes said.

While many voiced their concerns over neighborhood crime, not one person asked about the rash of homicides that's plagued the city in recent days.

Chief Adderley did address the issue with us and what he says is key to solving the violence.

"From what I've seen so far none of them are related to each other. separate incidents. we're committed to solving them. We get a lot of people that say they want to talk about the incidents, give us information when you get like ten anonymous individuals say I don't want to give my name, I don't want to give a statement. they identify the same person and it's kind of clear that that is the person. however, that doesn't give us enough to take it to court," he said.

Chief Adderley also spoke about staffing within his department. He said at the moment there are 23 vacancies he needs to fill. He believes the new officers will alleviate some of the issues the city is facing.

