Advertisement

CUTE: Firefighters save baby owl that fell from nest

A firefighter holds the baby owl.
A firefighter holds the baby owl.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles Fire Department saved a baby owl that fell from its nest.

The baby got separated from its mom after taking a tumble from high atop a house in Woodland Hills.

The baby owl fell from its nest.
The baby owl fell from its nest.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

The people who live there found the little bird, and firefighters showed up to make sure the baby got back home safe and sound.

With a gentle touch – and a ladder – the feathered family was finally reunited.

The mother owl was reunited with her baby.
The mother owl was reunited with her baby.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman says occult made her kill fiancé and mother, arrest report states
Exotic car buyers taken for ride by Boca Raton auto group
Motorcyclist, 17, killed in crash near Boca Raton
Teen shot near John I. Leonard HS in Greenacres
Detectives investigate shooting in Greenacres

Latest News

Ukraine braces for a Russian attack in the eastern Donbas region. (CNN, POOL, Radio Free...
GRAPHIC: Loss, devastation 50 days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine
A sign is displayed instructing visitors of a closed bird exhibit at the Blank Park Zoo,...
2 bird flu cases confirmed in US zoos as virus spreads
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden talks infrastructure, supply chains
Dead dolphin found on Florida beach impaled in head