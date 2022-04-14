Advertisement

Detectives investigate shooting in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Greenacres.

Shortly after 3 p.m. deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 4900 block of 10th Avenue North in Greenacres.

Deputies located a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was conscious and was transported to a local hospital.

No information about the suspect or a motive are known at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

