Florida's governor to sign 15-week abortion ban into law

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida's governor on Thursday will sign into law newly passed legislation which bans abortions in the Sunshine State after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking at Nacion de Fe in Kissimmee.

"We are here today to protect life," DeSantis said. "We are here today to defend those who can't defend themselves."

Back in February, the Florida Legislature passed the controversial HB 5, officially called the "Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality" bill.

Currently, women in Florida cannot legally receive an abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy. The new legislation shortens that time period by nine weeks.

Speaking at a news conference in Jacksonville in March, DeSantis said the 15-week abortion ban is "warranted."

"This is a late-term," DeSantis said. "These are protections for babies that have heartbeats, that can feel pain. And this is very, very late."

The only exceptions to the 15-week abortion ban are if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life, prevent serious injury to the mother, or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Democrats in the Florida Legislature had fought to add rape, incest, and human trafficking to the list of exemptions, but their efforts failed.

The new law will go into effect on July 1, but the fight will likely not be over as many opponents are already weighing court challenges

"We're running a 100,000 ad buy, encouraging him to veto the bill," said Annie Filkowski with the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates. "I will say, it's widely unpopular."

