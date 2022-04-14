Man targeted Treasure Coast girls for sex using Snapchat, sheriff's office says

A man who authorities said targeted underage Treasure Coast girls for sex using the social media app Snapchat has been arrested on the west coast of Florida.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Blaine Korbin Hulten, 21, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Pinellas County on Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said Hulten — whose address is listed as Largo, Florida — fled Martin County after learning that detectives were investigating his social media activity.

MAN SUSPECTED OF TARGETING LOCAL JUVENILES ON SOCIAL MEDIA, THEN ENGAGING IN LEWD BEHAVIOR HAS BEEN CAPTURED IN TAMPA,... Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 14, 2022

According to the sheriff's office, a Martin County school resource deputy learned that Hulten was taking underage girls to the mall to buy underwear. That deputy alerted the Martin County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division, which started looking into the claims.

Detectives believe Hulten targeted multiple Treasure Coast girls using Snapchat going as far back as January using the profile names Blainefirerx, firex1, and cstripe623.

In addition, the sheriff's office said Hulten had sexual contact with two Treasure Coast girls, one as young as 13.

Hulten is under arrest for lewd and lascivious battery, as well as at least 40 more charges including transmitting harmful material, production of child pornography, solicitation, and traveling to meet a minor.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said it's possible there may be more victims. If you or your children have had any contact with Hulten, call the MCSO's Criminal Investigations Division at 772-220-7060.

The Martin County School District shared word of Hulten's arrest on Facebook, urging families to "continue speaking with your children about practicing safe habits when using social media."

🚨Families - Please continue speaking with your children about practicing safe habits when using social media. We... Posted by Martin County School District on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Hulten is currently in the Pinellas County Jail on $5 million bond, but is expected to be brought back to Martin County later Thursday night.

