Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach Wednesday.

A man riding a dirt bike at the intersection of 10th Street and Avenue I was struck by a beige Hyundai Accent traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center as a trauma alert.

He died as a result of his injuries.

Police are investigating and searching for the suspect vehicle, which fled the scene.

