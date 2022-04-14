PBSO, school district police 'working closely' after 17-year-old was shot in Greenacres
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's working closely with school district police to catch the gunman who shot a 17-year-old boy outside a Greenacres medical facility.
The sheriff's office said the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Dedicated Senior Medical Center, located at 4998 10th Avenue North, right across the street from John I. Leonard High School.
The 17-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and taken to a local hospital, where he's in "stable but critical" condition Thursday, according to a sheriff's office spokeswoman.
WPTV asked both the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and School District of Palm Beach County if the victim is a student at John I. Leonard High School or if any students were involved in the incident.
"This is a question for school police, however, it is believed this occurred right after school, from the nearby school," a PBSO spokeswoman said in an email to WPTV, adding that the agency is "working closely with PBC School Police."
The school district said it's "unable to confirm the details of the incident."
The sheriff's office released a surveillance photo Wednesday, showing a person in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt pointing a gun at the victim, who was standing just feet away.
The sheriff's office said there were "multiple witnesses present during the shooting" and is asking anyone with information to call Det. Joe Piatchek at 561-308-9568, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Law enforcement is offering a $3,000 reward in the case.
The name of the 17-year-old victim has not been released.
