Animal control removes rattlesnake from front door

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Animal control officers in Martin County recently relocated a venomous diamondback rattlesnake that was perched at a resident's front door.

Experts said you may see more snakes slithering around because of a cooler winter in Florida than in the last several years.

Since they are cold-blooded, reptiles like to bask in the sun to regulate their body temperatures.

"Snakes are now coming out to warm themselves up. They are most active in the spring and fall. Their mating season is usually late summer to fall," animal control officers said. "The other reason we are seeing snakes more frequently is because of development and clearing of land."

WATCH: Animal control removes snake from front door

Diamondback rattlesnakes are found throughout Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that if you see one of these rattlesnakes give it space and don't try to handle it.

Also, always watch your step while outdoors and keep dogs on short leashes while walking.

Only six of Florida's 44 snake species are venomous, according to FWC:

  • Eastern coral snake
  • Southern copperhead
  • Cottonmouth
  • Eastern diamondback rattlesnake
  • Timber rattlesnake
  • Dusky pygmy rattlesnake

