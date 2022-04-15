Bank fraud victim tracks down suspect herself at Stuart gas station

A woman who noticed fraudulent charges in her bank account took matters into her own hands.

She went to where the charges were made on April 13 at the WaWa gas station on Federal Highway in Stuart. There she learned the suspect was a man who drove a white truck.

She returned to the WaWa the next day at the same time as the charges, hoping the man was a creature of habit.

According to police, she saw the man pumping gas into his white truck then watched as he threw several credit cards into the trash.

Police say while watching the suspect, the victim received fraudulent alerts from her bank which matched the time and location where she was. She then called 911.

When police arrived, they found multiple steel tanks and 28 fraudulent credit or debit cards still in the truck driven by Rosniel Jimenez Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with trafficking in or possessing counterfeit credit cards, unlawful conveyance of fuel, obtaining fuel by fraud, fraudulent use of credit card more than two times within six months, and unlawful possession of personal ID of five or more persons.

