Boynton Beach police chief leaving position

The chief of the Boynton Beach Police Department is leaving his position later this month after nearly four years on the job.

Police Chief Michael G. Gregory announced Friday he will be leaving the department effective April 22.

Gregory said his decision is the result of wanting to take time to increase attention and focus on other areas of his life.

"I am very proud of the many accomplishments achieved with the outstanding women and men in the Boynton Beach Police Department during my nearly four-year tenure," Gregory said in a written statement. "I greatly appreciate the opportunity provided to me to lead the department and the leadership of City Manager Lori LaVerriere."

Gregory was sworn in July 9, 2018, as the 30th Boynton Beach police chief.

The city released the following accomplishments during Gregory's tenure:

Reducing Part 1 Crime in the City of Boynton Beach to a historical 20 year low

Building stronger relationships with community partners

Building the newest and most state-of-the-art Police Headquarters in Palm Beach County

Modernizing the technology we use to 21 st Century standards

Implementing Mental Health programs and initiatives for employees

Increasing the professionalism and accountability of the department

Maintaining the department's Excelsior status for the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation

Gregory's departure comes as the city manages the fallout following the death of a Stanley Davis III, a 13-year-old boy who died in December after the Florida Highway Patrol said the boy was driving a dirt bike recklessly while fleeing an attempted traffic stop.

LaVerriere appointed Deputy Chief Vanessa Snow as the interim police chief once Gregory leaves his post.

Gregory has been candid about his health, which included heart stent surgery in 2020 after doctors discovered a 75 percent blockage in a major artery.

