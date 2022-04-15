Advertisement

Candidate for St. Lucie County Sheriff drops out of race

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A presumed front runner in the race to be the next St. Lucie County Sheriff has pulled out of the race.

St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester announced on Facebook Friday morning his decision to end his campaign.

He said over the last 18 months so much has happened to test his family, recently losing his father and increasing needs for his daughter with special needs.

"Our deep and prayerful reflection on these events and the impact on our family has led us the decision to withdraw my candidacy for sheriff of st. Lucie County. My family needs me right now and they need all of me," Hester said.

The election is still years away - not until 2024.

Port St. Lucie police Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro has also officially announced his campaign for sheriff.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Exotic car buyers taken for ride by Boca Raton auto group
Detectives investigate shooting in Greenacres
Dead dolphin found on Florida beach impaled in head
Woman says occult made her kill fiancé and mother, arrest report states
Teen shot near John I. Leonard HS in Greenacres

Latest News

Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Palm Beach art exhibit brings light to bipolar disorder
Miss Ukraine International reflects on war while living in Palm Beach County
Two people win $1 million prize playing 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from Florida Lottery