Eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the South Florida Fairgrounds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Families can have breakfast with the Easter Bunny and partake in an egg hunt in Yesteryear Village on Saturday.

Breakfast is served from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Admission is $25 for individuals age 11 and up and $12 for children 10 and under. Admission includes entry into the park, breakfast, meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, egg hunt and other activities.

After 10:30 a.m. admission is $10 for activities.

Other activities include decorated Easter bonnet or cap contest, hula hoop, jump rope, crafts, and Easter bowling.

