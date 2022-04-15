Advertisement

Eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the South Florida Fairgrounds

Meet and greet the bunny in Yesteryear Village
By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Families can have breakfast with the Easter Bunny and partake in an egg hunt in Yesteryear Village on Saturday.

Breakfast is served from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Admission is $25 for individuals age 11 and up and $12 for children 10 and under. Admission includes entry into the park, breakfast, meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, egg hunt and other activities.

After 10:30 a.m. admission is $10 for activities.

Other activities include decorated Easter bonnet or cap contest, hula hoop, jump rope, crafts, and Easter bowling.

For more information, click here.

