Flash flood warning for Palm Beach County until 12:15 p.m.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A flash flooding warning has been issued for parts of Palm Beach County — including West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, and Palm Beach — until 12:15 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service is warning people to immediately move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through floodwater.

Heavy rain moved through West Palm Beach Friday morning, causing street flooding east of U.S. 1.

Pictures and video from the area of 45th Street and North Flagler Drive showed cars driving through several inches of floodwater.

Larger vehicles were able to get through the flooded streets, but smaller cars turned around to avoid getting stuck.

A truck drives through floodwater in the area of 45th Street and North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach on April 15, 2022.

West Palm Beach crews are now clearing drains and blocking flooded roads.

WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said between two and four inches of rain have already fallen in parts of Palm Beach County as of Friday morning, and another one to two inches of rain are possible throughout the day.

A WPTV viewer snapped a photo around 9 a.m. Friday of a possible funnel cloud or waterspout forming in Palm Beach County.

Alberto Santos said he was driving south on Interstate 95 and was about a mile from the 45th Street exit in West Palm Beach when he saw the formation in the sky.

Santos said it didn't appear the funnel ever touched down.

A possible waterspout spotted by a driver on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County on April 15, 2022.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Steve Villanueva, high temperatures will be in the mid 80s Friday afternoon with showers and storms lining up along the seabreeze, then pushing inland by late afternoon.

"All of this will develop along the east coast metro area through about 2 p.m. And then it's gonna start to move farther inland, eventually towards the lake and then eventually onto the western side of the lake as we head toward the evening hours," Villanueva said.

For the weekend, high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. It will be partly sunny, and some inland showers and storms are possible.

Monday will bring scattered showers and storms ahead of a weak cool front. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, some showers in the morning, then clearing skies throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday, breezy with less humidity. Highs in the low 80s and only a slim chance of an isolated shower.

