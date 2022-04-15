Martin County man allegedly had sex with minor girls

Thursday morning, Blaine Korbin Hulten, 21, was being transported back to Martin County from Pinellas County.

"He left and went to the Tampa area," Chief Deputy John Budensiek said.

By Thursday night Hulten was back in Martin County and talking.

He was asked if he did what he was accused of, having sex with underage girls.

"Not as much as they're probably saying that I did," Hulten said.

Hulten kept talking while being escorted to the sheriff's office.

"It's a lot of disinformation," he said.

He was asked if the sheriff's office was wrong?

"I'm not sure what they're wrong about," he said.

Here's what we know so far on April 11, a teenage girl told a school resource officer at her school that a video involving her and Hulten having sex was being shared at school via Snapchat without her consent.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek said in this case there wasn't enough evidence to get a warrant for his arrest.

"But when the second case came to fruition there was clear and convincing evidence that allowed them to get a warrant for him and make an arrest," Budensiek said.

Budensiek said the second case involves Hulten allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Budensiek said it appears both girls met Hulten at Langford Park in Jensen Beach.

"And at some point, he started to engage them on Snapchat. at some point had a relationship with both of them it looks like at this point. And recorded the interaction that he had with just the two of them," he said.

Budensiek says Hulten got wind they were investigating him and fled to the Tampa area. He believes there are up to six victims.

"It's scary to think that there are people like that with a complete disregard for the law. Really acting out in the open for anybody to see including our detectives and that's what is going to put him in prison for a very long time," he said.

So far Blaine Hulten has been charged with over 40 counts that include creating child pornography.

