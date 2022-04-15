Advertisement

PBSO warns residents of new phone scam

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new phone scam.

Deputies say someone impersonating PBSO Sgt. Tomothy McCann has been calling residents on the phone requesting a call back to 561-803-0412.

Click on the Twitter post below to hear the call

If you receive a call like this, or any other scam, the Sheriff's Office urges you to hang up and call 911.

