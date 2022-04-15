Advertisement

Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks

Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of whipped cream.(Greenville Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said several incidents have happened recently where a person has assaulted people with a plate of whipped cream.

On Thursday, the Greenville Police Department said it was investigating after multiple people were targeted.

According to police, a woman was walking on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon while pushing her child in a stroller when a man hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream.

The police department released a picture of the person in question and urged anyone to contact officers at 864-271-5333 if they had any further information.

At approximately 2:30 pm, officers responded to an assault near the Main Street bridge. A woman was walking on the...

Posted by Greenville Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman says occult made her kill fiancé and mother, arrest report states
Exotic car buyers taken for ride by Boca Raton auto group
Teen shot near John I. Leonard HS in Greenacres
Detectives investigate shooting in Greenacres
Motorcyclist, 17, killed in crash near Boca Raton

Latest News

Martin County man allegedly had sex with minor girls
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail