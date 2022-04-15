Port St. Lucie police looking for missing woman with dementia

Port St. Lucie police are looking to locate a missing woman.

Ida Lorfils, 87, was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday walking away from her home in the Kings Isle community in St. Lucie West.

Police say she walks with a cane and has been diagnosed with dementia.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green jacket, black skirt, and a black hat.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

