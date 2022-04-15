St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A man from Fort Pierce is $1 million richer this week! According to the Florida Lottery, Saxon Murphy, 32, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

The Lottery said that Murphy purchased the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on Edwards Road in Fort Pierce. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Copyright 2022 WFLX. All rights reserved.