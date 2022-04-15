Storms, heavy rain bring flooding to South Florida

Storms and rounds of heavy rain are expected to continue throughout the day as deep tropical moisture moves across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

A flash flooding warning was in effect for Palm Beach County — including West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, and Palm Beach — but eventually expired just after 12 p.m.

A car drives through floodwater near 45th Street and North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach on April 15, 2022.

Heavy rain pushed through West Palm Beach Friday morning, causing street flooding east of U.S. 1.

Pictures and video from the area of 45th Street and North Flagler Drive showed cars driving through several inches of floodwater.

Larger vehicles were able to get through the flooded streets, but smaller cars turned around to avoid getting stuck.

A truck drives through floodwater in the area of 45th Street and North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach on April 15, 2022.

West Palm Beach crews cleared drains and blocked flooded roads to make it safer for drivers.

WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said between two and four inches of rain have already fallen in parts of Palm Beach County, and another one to two inches of rain are possible throughout the day.

The @westpalmbch have staff out clearing drains and blocking flooded roads. This is at N Flagler Dr and N Flagler Dr. @WPTV @SurfnWeatherman @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/LZtzADti53 — Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) April 15, 2022

A WPTV viewer snapped a photo around 9 a.m. Friday of a possible funnel cloud or waterspout forming in Palm Beach County.

Alberto Santos said he was driving south on Interstate 95 and was about a mile from the 45th Street exit in West Palm Beach when he saw the formation in the sky.

Santos said it didn't appear the funnel ever touched down.

A possible waterspout spotted by a driver on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County on April 15, 2022.

Friday's heavy rainfall in West Palm Beach left behind a mess and big headache for Evan Smith

"It went over the backseat, probably up to about there," Smith said.

Smith's classic Honda Civic coupe was washed up and ruined from Friday morning's storm along North Flagler Street.

"I didn’t park my car last like this. I didn’t park it like this. It was straight. There’s cars flooding down the road," Smith said.

And to make matters worse, Smith said he's only had the car for a few weeks

"About a month an half ago. It was a special gift. It sucks," Smith said.

Mikayla Merey also dealt with a flood of trouble Friday when her car stalled in the floodwater.

"I couldn’t move. Everything shut off and I couldn’t go anywhere," Merey said.

Merey's morning commute was stopped short after her Audi stalled out in the middle of the road. She tried to get help from other drivers, but to no avail.

"I was honestly hoping that one of the cars would kind of push me because it wasn't flooded 100 feet up," Merey said. "So if i could just float a little bit further, then I could get out of here."

The floodwater ended up moving her car to the side of the road. Luckily, her mom and dad weren't too far away and came to her rescue.

"I felt bad for her. I mean, how horrible. These are not floating devices," said Brigitte Merey, Mikayla's mother. "I'm not going to drive on Flagler when it’s raining."

According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Steve Villanueva, high temperatures will be in the mid 80s Friday afternoon with showers and storms lining up along the seabreeze, then pushing inland by late afternoon.

"All of this will develop along the east coast metro area," Villanueva said. "And then it's gonna start to move farther inland, eventually towards the lake and then eventually onto the western side of the lake as we head toward the evening hours."

For the weekend, high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. It will be partly sunny, and some inland showers and storms are possible.

Monday will bring scattered showers and storms ahead of a weak cool front. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, some showers in the morning, then clearing skies throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday, breezy with less humidity. Highs in the low 80s and only a slim chance of an isolated shower.

